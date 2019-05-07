UPDATE: Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by SPU truck driver at Delridge/Brandon

12:21 PM: Avoid Delridge/Brandon [map] – an emergency response is arriving for a report of a wheelchair-using pedestrian hit by a driver and injured. The intersection is reported to be at least partially closed. Updates to come.

12:34 PM: Our crew reports the person, a man in his 50s, is being taken to Harborview. The truck involved in the collision is marked Seattle Public Utilities. This happened at the SE corner of Delridge/Brandon. SB traffic is getting through.

12:44 PM: Photo added. The victim’s wheelchair is beneath the truck grille. We are waiting to hear from police whether Traffic Collision Investigation detectives are being sent out..

12:52 PM: Police confirm TCI is coming to the scene. For now SB Delridge remains open but that could change depending on what the detectives need to do for their investigation, which is likely to last a few hours.