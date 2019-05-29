Mystery damage closes Jack Block Park’s walking pier

The photos are from David Hutchinson, one of several people we heard from who wondered about the signage at Jack Block Park. Since the park is owned by the Port of Seattle, we asked port spokesperson Peter McGraw about the situation. He replied: “We believe a vessel hit and damaged the pier recently. We’re hoping to have the required permitting in the next few weeks, then begin repairs and have it back open as soon as possible after that.”

We asked if they’re trying to figure out which vessel did it. McGraw says, “It will be very difficult to ascertain who exactly was responsible, unless someone witnessed it, unfortunately.”