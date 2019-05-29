West Seattle, Washington

Mystery damage closes Jack Block Park’s walking pier

May 29, 2019 11:17 am
The photos are from David Hutchinson, one of several people we heard from who wondered about the signage at Jack Block Park. Since the park is owned by the Port of Seattle, we asked port spokesperson Peter McGraw about the situation. He replied: “We believe a vessel hit and damaged the pier recently. We’re hoping to have the required permitting in the next few weeks, then begin repairs and have it back open as soon as possible after that.”

We asked if they’re trying to figure out which vessel did it. McGraw says, “It will be very difficult to ascertain who exactly was responsible, unless someone witnessed it, unfortunately.”

  • just wondering May 29, 2019 (11:27 am)
    I’m thinking you can rule out a small boat?

  • Hannah G. May 29, 2019 (11:48 am)
    Great. Another hit and run in West Seattle. What else is new?

