MEMORIAL DAY: Ways to honor and remember on Monday

We visited Forest Lawn Cemetery (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor) in High Point today to photograph the flags marking veterans’ graves. Tomorrow, you are invited to the annual remembrance ceremony there, a short and simple reminder of what Memorial Day is all about, 2 pm. One of the local veterans’ organizations that participates, American Legion Post 160, also welcomes help putting up the flags in The Junction tomorrow morning and/or taking them down, whenever you’re available – meet at the NE corner of California/Alaska a few minutes before 9 am and/or 5 pm. And after the Forest Lawn ceremony, Post 160 invites you to a free community barbecue at its HQ in The Triangle, 3618 SW Alaska, starting around 3:15 pm.