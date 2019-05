(WSB photo: One Love)

In three spots around the heart of downtown South Park, you can enjoy bold, brassy bands until 9 pm during the first night of HONK! Fest West, which moves to White Center tomorrow and Columbia City on Sunday. We’re just back from a quick trip to South Park to check out the early going:

(WSB photo: Filthy FemCorps)

This is HONK! Fest’s SP debut; tomorrow’s WC slate (1-6 pm) will be an encore from last year. Maps to the informal “stages” are in the festival guide (PDF); schedules are here.