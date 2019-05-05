COMMUNITY GIVING: Girl Scout Troop 40149’s support for rescue pets

Thanks to Troop 40149 leader Jen Boyer for the photos and report:

Girl Scout Troop 40149, a troop of eight 5th-grade girls attending Arbor Heights and Alki elementary schools, donated $230, 10 percent of their cookie sale proceeds, to Emerald City Pet Rescue Saturday, May 4.

The funds will be used to cover veterinary needs of rescue dogs at the SODO location and rescue cats at the West Seattle location.

The troop elected to donate 10 percent of their cookie sales to Emerald City Pet Rescue prior to selling cookies. They worked hard throughout February and March, selling to friends, family, neighbors, and through multiple booth sales throughout the area. The troop sold 2,691 boxes of cookies. The troop received 65 cents per box sold.

Five girls from the troop were present on Saturday to deliver the check at the SODO location, learn about how their money will help the organization, and spend a little time getting to know some of the rescue dogs.

After delivering their check and getting some puppy love, the girls traveled to the West Seattle location on Harbor SW to buy snacks, of which 100% of proceeds again support the organization, and visit the cats they’re helping support.