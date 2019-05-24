West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

59℉

About the helicopter over Fauntleroy

May 24, 2019 3:03 pm
3 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

Gone now but we’re mentioning it because the other one might show up later: That was just the obligatory pre-holiday-weekend TV-news chopper ferry-traffic flyover.

P.S. Two-hour wait at Fauntleroy right now, per WSF.

3 Replies to "About the helicopter over Fauntleroy"

  • Brian Connolly May 24, 2019 (3:09 pm)
    Any idea on how far the backup is? Is it blocking regular traffic on Fauntleroy yet?        

    • WSB May 24, 2019 (3:11 pm)
      Heading down the hill to look.

      • WSB May 24, 2019 (3:48 pm)
        Backed up past The Kenney, at which point it’s hard to tell what’s the continuation of the ferry line and who’s just stuck waiting.

