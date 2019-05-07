7 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Pacific-Slope Flycatcher, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Some of what’s up in the hours ahead:

COFFEE FOR A CAUSE: Any time today/this evening, go to C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) and part of your purchase will benefit the West Seattle High School Alumni Association. (5612 California SW)

EDUCATION INFORMATION: 1 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) room TEC-141, learn more about the Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Management program. Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: 1:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS both have Metro League postseason games – the Seahawks vs. Eastside Catholic, the Wildcats vs Cleveland. Winners of those games play their next opponent hours later, 5:30 pm, also at SWAC. (2801 SW Thistle)

‘CITY OF THE FUTURE’ BUILDING CHALLENGE: No, it’s not a policy meeting, it’s a LibraryLab event! All ages, free, drop-in event at Delridge Library, 4-7 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SOCCER PLAYOFFS: The Metro League postseason continues for this sport too – Sealth boys vs. O’Dea, 5 pm at SWAC. (2801 SW Thistle)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Kids of all ages can bring their grownups to High Point Library at 6:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, all-ages trivia with prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW THE REST OF THE WEEK … via our complete calendar.