6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

Low-low tide this afternoon might bring a sight like the one Gary Jones photographed off Constellation Park on Monday – harbor seals hanging out on a “barely exposed rock island.” Read on for the tide time and five more highlights for the hours ahead:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Today/tonight until 10 pm, dine at Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor) and part of the proceeds help keep the Fauntleroy Fall Festival free. Gift baskets are being raffled, too! (9261 45th SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: As previewed Monday, it’s out to -1.9 feet at 1:21 pm.

TOASTMASTERS CLUB 832: All are welcome at the 6:30 pm meeting at Brookdale West Seattle! Get your speaking and leadership skills in tune. (4611 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm meeting at Neighborhood House High Point, all welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

(Monday sunset, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

WAX & OIL: Live painting and DJs at Parliament Tavern. 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

JAZZ OPEN MIC: 8 pm at The Skylark. “Come sit in with Jazz giants Clipper Anderson and Randy Halberstadt.”

