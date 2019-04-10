WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Taken, on camera

From the WSB inbox – two security-camera clips capturing items being taken:

SIGN STOLEN: What you see being taken from the sidewalk and put into that truck is a dead-end sign, explains Melody, who says that was part of an odd chain of events: “The night before at 11:34 PM 2 white males walked up and kicked it off the post, then tossed it in the street. I got up, retrieved it from the intersection, and leaned it up against the post. In the morning, called DOT to replace it. Then this truck pulled up and took it. The 2 males also tagged the back of the stop sign, dead end signs, and the yellow handicapped curb.”

PACKAGE THEFT: This happened outside a house near West Seattle Bowl in The Junction:

Kenny says it happened around 3:30 pm, and three packages were taken.