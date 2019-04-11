West Seattle Art Walk and what else is, and isn’t, happening for your Thursday

We start with the night’s biggest event … the West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the spring quarter map/venue list:

Note the venues offering food/drink specials in support of the Art Walk, some with artists, some without. As for the art – previews are here, with some amazing features this month, including:

JEWELRY: Shelli Markee at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW, WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm.

COOKING WITH CANNABIS: At Canna West Seattle Culture Shop, 5435 California SW, “Mary J. White, author of Every Day Mary J, will be signing copies of her book in-store! Since this event takes place during the art walk the Culture Shop will also feature spray artist Zcans! There will also be complimentary refreshments.” (21+)

WEST SEATTLE ART NEST: Calligrapher Claire Braby, 5-8 pm at 4138 California SW.

HOTWIRE COFFEE: Live painting, live DJ, and free tarot readings, 5-8 pm with artist Maggie Sharar at 4410 California SW.

CAPERS: West Seattle artist Cathy Woo shows paintings at 4525 California SW starting at 5 pm.

ROSEFIT: New WSAW participant at 4519 California SW will reveal a mural by Mari Shibuya, starting at 6 pm.

VIRAGO GALLERY: Mixed-media artist Alisa Sikelianos-Carter starting at 5 pm, 4537 California SW.

Two things you should know today:

DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP CLOSED TODAY: West Seattle’s boat ramp is out of service today, as explained here.

NO RAMP ACCESS AT LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The museum is open noon-4 om as usual but its access ramp is out of service because of repairs, until next week. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

And finally, a few other highlights from our full WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! The Senior Center of West Seattle partners with Generations Aging With Pride for a community conversation themed “Don’t Call Me a Senior.” 6 pm. Free dinner! Details here. (4217 SW Oregon)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library: “Join us to hear Kurt Armbruster discuss his newest railway history, ‘Pacific Coast, Seattle’s Own Railroad’.” (9010 35th SW)

WHITE CENTER SAFETY: Talk about it with residents, businesspeople, and King County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bill Kennamer, 6:30 pm at RJB Photo Studio. (9649 16th SW)

OPEN MIC: All ages, all genres! At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

JESSIE McKENNA & FRIENDS: Plus the Jaydogs. 8 pm at The Skylark, $8, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SOUL BLAZERS: “Soul/funk mashup” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

