CLOSURES: Some Seattle Parks facilities Thursday; Don Armeni Boat Ramp on April 11th

Two Seattle Parks closures you should know about. First, tomorrow:

All Seattle Parks and Recreation community centers, pools, teen life centers and small craft centers will be closed on April 4 for an all-staff Recreation Division training. In addition, all Recreation programs will be canceled, and the Camp Long visitor center will be closed. School Age Care programs (Before and After School), Preschool programs, and Community Learning Centers will run as usual at the centers and school facilities where they are normally held. Most rentals will not be impacted but we suggest customers verify with the facility where their rental is held.

Then, one week from tomorrow, on April 11th:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is replacing the floating dock system and pilings at Don Armeni Boat Ramp in West Seattle. Design and permitting efforts are underway. As part of the permitting, the Department of Natural Resources requires an eel grass survey for the area impacted by the floating docks. This eel grass survey work will require closure of the boat ramp on April 11, 2019. During the closure, boaters will need to use an alternate launch location. The nearest City of Seattle launch location is Eddie Vine Boat Ramp on the south edge of Golden Gardens Park, 8001 Seaview Ave. NW. Construction is scheduled for 2020 after design and permitting is complete. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office Boating Facilities Grant and Seattle Parks and Recreation fund this project.

