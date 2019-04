(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents or transit alerts so far.

FERRIES: The south Vashon Island run (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) is back in service so the Tuesday alert for extra traffic on Fauntleroy-Vashon no longer applies.

7:55 AM: SDOT reports a crash at 41st/Fauntleroy. No SFD callout.