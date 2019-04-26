TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:13 AM: Thanks for the tips. We start with word of a crash on Harbor Avenue SW not too far north of the West Seattle Bridge. Avoid the area. A texter says it’s on the southbound (toward the bridge) side.

7:52 AM: The SFD response on that crash was canceled fairly quickly, so apparently no serious injury. No further info on the scene’s status – please let us know if you find it cleared.

Meantime, notes:

BEACH DRIVE PAVING: This is the last scheduled day for the project between Weather Watch and Me-Kwa-Mooks Parks (we’ll check the area this afternoon).

4TH SW CLOSURE STARTS NEXT WEEK: Here’s our update on the month-plus closure scheduled to start next week just south of Roxbury.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: Mariners are home, 7:10 tonight, vs. the Rangers.