MORE REPAVING: Picking up on Beach Drive SW where last year’s work left off

SDOT plans to finally finish repaving Beach Drive SW between Me-Kwa-Mooks and Weather Watch Parks. You might recall that the stretch between Carroll and Genesee was originally announced for last year, but crews left after stopping a short distance south of Carroll. They told us at the time that the repaving would resume but didn’t say when. That was the last we heard of it until this notice today:

As the notice says, the work is scheduled – weather permitting – to start next Wednesday. Meantime, if that leaves you wondering about the removed-but-planned-for-replacement speed bumps (aka humps) further south on Beach Drive, SDOT anticipated that question and adds, “Also note that we are working to schedule construction on the Beach Drive speed hump replacement and will notify the community in advance.”