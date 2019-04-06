TRAFFIC ALERTS: I-5, West Seattle Bridge

Even before the wind kicks up, it’s a challenging day on the roads. One lane is blocked on the westbound West Seattle Bridge. And if you are trying to use either direction of I-5 just south of the bridge, a multiple-truck incident is still causing trouble:

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of part of the scene. A State Patrol spokesperson explains, “Semi traveling NB I-5 lost control, went through the barrier. One trailer on its side in the NB lanes and the can and other trailer rolled into the SB lanes. Light pole down in SB lanes minor injuries to driver.”