STREET CLOSURE: SW Snoqualmie to be closed as part of 35th/Avalon/Alaska work

Though SW Avalon Way is the largest section of the big SDOT repaving (etc.) project that’s now under way, it also involves three blocks of 35th SW where work is about to start, and the project update we’ve just received is related to that:

As early as Friday, May 3, we will be closing SW Snoqualmie St at the 35th Ave SW intersection.

We will be using this closure to stage equipment on SW Snoqualmie St, just to the west of the intersection, to prepare for several months of utility work and roadway construction on 35th Ave SW which is expected to begin as early as Monday, May 6. The road to be local access only at 36th Ave SW.

You can expect to see no-park signs on SW Snoqualmie St as early as this afternoon. Parking restrictions may begin as early as Friday, May 3.