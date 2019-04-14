RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Spring 2019 event in exactly 2 weeks!

(WSB file photo)

Just two weeks until your chance to help keep tons of no-longer-wanted/needed items from ending up in the waste stream question via the spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 28th, drive/ride/walk up to the church lot at 9140 California SW with your recyclables, and drop them off for free with the church’s longtime Recycle Roundup partner, 1 Green Planet. If you’re ready to go through your stuff and see what you can unload, compare what you have with the newest list of the dozens of types of items they will accept – see the list here. (That link also includes what NOT to bring.)