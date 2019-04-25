Month-long closure ahead for Southwest Pool

Just two days until city-run Southwest Pool shuts down for a month. The work that will be done during the closure is part of a citywide package of repairs and maintenance that one contractor is handling, according to Seattle Parks, which says the pool’s liner will be removed and replaced. This is separate from the accessibility work that has been under way for months (we’ve asked Parks for an update on when that will be done and will add that info here when it’s available). The facilities co-housed in the building at 2801 SW Thistle, the Neighborhood Service Center and SW Teen Life Center, will remain open. And remember that city-run outdoor Colman Pool in Lincoln Park is opening earlier this year – with pre-season weekends starting May 11-12.