HAPPY BIRTHDAY! West Seattle Helpline to celebrate with bowling and pizza

April 4, 2019 9:31 am
Pizza, bowling, and birthdays! They go together so well that West Seattle Helpline is combining them in an event to which you are warmly invited:

Join us for our 30th birthday celebration with our neighbors and help strike out homelessness!

It will be a fun night of food, drinks, activities, and celebration. Our birthday party will be at West Seattle Bowl on April 26th from 6-8 pm. Enjoy two hours of bowling (including shoe rental), pizza, a drink ticket, and cake for just $20/person!

Tickets for the birthday party are on sale and available at wshelpline.org/birthday.

We can’t wait to see you there!

