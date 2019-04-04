HAPPY BIRTHDAY! West Seattle Helpline to celebrate with bowling and pizza

Pizza, bowling, and birthdays! They go together so well that West Seattle Helpline is combining them in an event to which you are warmly invited:

Join us for our 30th birthday celebration with our neighbors and help strike out homelessness!

It will be a fun night of food, drinks, activities, and celebration. Our birthday party will be at West Seattle Bowl on April 26th from 6-8 pm. Enjoy two hours of bowling (including shoe rental), pizza, a drink ticket, and cake for just $20/person!

Tickets for the birthday party are on sale and available at wshelpline.org/birthday.

We can’t wait to see you there!