FOLLOWUP: Updates on 3 West Seattle parks’ play-area projects

(WSB photo from High Point dedication day, March 23)

With the recent completion of the renovated play area at High Point, you might have wondered what’s up with the three other West Seattle parks where play-area renovations are planned. We asked Seattle Parks‘ Karen O’Connor today.

*Puget Ridge and EC Hughes: “Puget Ridge Play Area Renovation project and E.C. Hughes were bundled and put out to bid together to make the projects more enticing to bidders. Bid opening was in February and we are waiting on final contracting review prior to awarding the construction contract. It has not been determined if the contractor will start EC Hughes or Puget Ridge first. We are going to be working with the contractor and SPU to set the timeline for these projects.” (Seattle Public Utilities is involved because the Puget Ridge site – where we covered a design meeting last summer – needs some drainage improvement.)

*Lincoln Park South: “We anticipate putting this out to bid in early summer and start construction in the summer.” (This project dates back to the summer of 2017, when the previous play structure had to be taken out of service due to safety concerns.)