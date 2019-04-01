FOLLOWUP: 4th Avenue SW closure delayed

Last week, we brought you word of the plan to close a quarter-mile of 4th SW south of Roxbury for a month of work, starting today. But this morning, the county sends word it’s been delayed:
We’re following up for details of the “utility conflict.”
Last week, we brought you word of the plan to close a quarter-mile of 4th SW south of Roxbury for a month of work, starting today. But this morning, the county sends word it’s been delayed:
We’re following up for details of the “utility conflict.”
| 0 COMMENTS