FOLLOWUP: 4th Avenue SW closure delayed

April 1, 2019 10:48 am
Last week, we brought you word of the plan to close a quarter-mile of 4th SW south of Roxbury for a month of work, starting today. But this morning, the county sends word it’s been delayed:

We’re following up for details of the “utility conflict.”

