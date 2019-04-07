7 for your West Seattle Thursday

(American Robin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights of what’s happening – and what’s not! – in the hours ahead:

SOME SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES CLOSED TODAY: City-run community centers and pools are among the Seattle Parks facilities closed for a day of staff training – full details here.

COTTAGE GROVE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING: Local residents will gather at 5 pm at Delridge Library “for a discussion about the Seattle Office of Housing (OH) oversight responsibilities pertaining to DESC Cottage Grove Commons and updates on outstanding community issues.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

BILL DAVIE: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community council for White Center and vicinity meets tonight, 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ. Preview the agenda via our partner site White Center Now. (1243 SW 112th)

‘INTO THE WOODS’ AT WSHS: Seen it yet? 7:30 pm curtain time again tonight for the West Seattle High School Drama Club production of “Into the Woods.” Our calendar listing includes ticket info. (3000 California SW)

‘JOHN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain. You can check here for ticket availability. (4711 California SW)

WARTUX ALBUM-RELEASE PARTY: Wartux debuts at The Skylark in celebration of their newly released self-titled album! 8 pm doors, 9 pm show. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE, AS ALWAYS! Just hop over to our full calendar to see the rest.