5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Not up early enough to catch today’s sunrise? Lynn Hall was!)

As always, there’s lots on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Here are five of the highlights:

2347 44TH SW PROJECT ‘EARLY OUTREACH’: If you have comments and/or questions about the four-house project planned at this site, join project-team reps there at 5:30 pm for a site walk and “early outreach” meeting. (2347 44h SW)

NEW SDOT DIRECTOR, PLUS AVALON PROJECT … those are the highlights of the agenda for tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting. All welcome to come hear from new SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe as well as Adonis Ducksworth from the Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving/rechannelization projet, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

4-HAND PIANO CONCERT: Come to The Kenney (WSB sponsor) at 6:30 pm for an “American Souvenirs” 4-Hand Piano Concert with Dainius and Asta Vaicekonus. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DRAG RACE, WITH PIE: As noted here on Wednesday, A la Mode Pies in The Junction will be open later Thursday nights – starting tonight – until 10:30 pm so you can watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and enjoy the shop’s festive fare, including, of course pies as well as, among other things, boozy milkshakes. The show’s on at 9. (4225 SW Alaska)

INTO THE COLD: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral way)