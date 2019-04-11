11 possibilities for your first West Seattle Saturday of April

(“Crows playing air tag,” as photographer Danny McMillin – featured in one of tonight’s listings, below – describes it)

Welcome to the first day of the first weekend in April! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 9TH ANNIVERSARY, DAY 2: The 8 am group run at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) starts the second of three days celebrating WSR’s 9th anniversary. Raffles, treats, and deals too – details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

SHOW SOME FAIRMOUNT RAVINE LOVE: This is the 27th year that neighbors have led a community cleanup in Fairmount Ravine. The more helping hands, the better! Meet them at the south end of the ravine at 8:15 am. Just a little of your time will make a big difference – details are in our calendar listing. Refreshments provided! (Fairmount & Forest)

YMCA GARAGE SALE & BAKE SALE: 9 am-1 pm, the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) welcomes you to stop by and check out the sales! (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: New season of hikes! 10 am – “Bird watching hike with Scott Markowitz, an international birder, member of the board of directors at Tahoma Audubon.” Meet at Puget Park trailhead. (4418 21st SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Spend part of your Saturday morning at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 11-11:30 am. (2306 42nd SW)

DANNY McMILLIN PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW: Not in West Seattle, but not far – and you’ve probably seen some of the photographer’s work here on WSB! “Birds in the ‘Hood,” 6-10 pm at The Bakeréé in Georgetown. 21+. (74 S. Lucile)

NO NUKES: West Seattle Meaningful Movies focuses on nuclear weapons this month. 6:30 pm, doors open at Neighborhood House High Point – more info here. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SUN BREAKS: 7 pm live in-store at Easy Street Records, all ages, free. (California/Alaska)

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’: Edward Albee‘s play, presented by Twelfth Night Productions, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Singer/composer/filmmaker Alexandra Blakely, 7:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

THREE BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, First Saint Street, Aromatics, Phood perform. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

