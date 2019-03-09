YOU CAN HELP! Scouting for Food door-to-door donation-drive time

It’s time for the door-to-door food drive known as Scouting for Food – many local homes will get doorhangers this weekend with word that Scouts will pick up bags of food left for the drive next weekend (or soon – sometimes the dates very). First to send us an announcement, Pack 284:

On Saturday, March 16th, 10 am to 12 pm, Cub Scout Pack 284 will be collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank, in the neighborhood west of 35th Ave, between Othello and Morgan. Scouts will be distributing door hangers the week prior (March 9) to help spread the word.

Anyone in this neighborhood who wishes to donate can simply leave donations by front door by 9:30 am on March 16th, and Scouts from our pack will pick it up!

The most needed items are:

– Low-Sodium Canned Meats

– Canned Fruits (in water)

– Low-Sodium Canned Vegetables

– Low-Sodium Beans

– Peanut Butter

– Canned Tuna/Chicken/Turkey/Salmon

– Rice/Pasta/Noodles

– Low Sodium Soup/Stew/Chili/Tomatoes

– Ensure

– Toiletries (Toothpaste, Soap, Deodorant Shampoo/Conditioner – Sample sizes)

– Pet Food

– Baby Food & Formula

– Diapers (all sizes, but especially 4, 5, and 6)

This annual drive has been a great experience for the Scouts, and wonderful way to help folks in need.

Thank you to everyone who can pitch in to this worthy cause!

– The Parents, Leaders, and Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 284 (West Seattle)