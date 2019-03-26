What’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Daffodil photographed in The Junction by Lisa Ruiz)

Here’s a quick look at local highlights in the hours ahead:

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

PAINTING ON THE iPAD: ArtRage at Delridge Library, 6 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TRACK WORKOUT: Free track workout with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) – meet at the store by 6:30 pm. (2743 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This new peninsula-wide group will discuss topics of West Seattle-wide interest including a potential City Council candidates’ forum. 7 pm at Duwamish Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SHAMBALA MEDITATION: 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tea, too! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, kids of all ages welcome! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SUFFERING F-HEADS: 9 pm, “jazz/punk super-duo” at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FUTURE … by browsing our complete calendar here!