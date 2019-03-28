West Seattle scene: Chamber After-Hours @ Westside School

Most months, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce holds an “After-Hours” evening gathering, a chance for networking and for learning about a local business/institution. Tonight, Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights was the location – a beautiful night to mingle in its light-filled lobby. Both Westside and the Chamber have leaders in their first year of service:

In our photo are Westside’s head of school Steve de Beer and Chamber CEO Julia Jordan. Next Chamber event, the monthly lunch meeting on April 11th, which has a “speed networking” theme.