West Seattle Crime Watch: Phone robbery plus reader reports including 2 dumped-and-likely-stolen bicycles

Six reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

PHONE ROBBERY: If you noticed the police search this past hour in the 5400 block of Delridge Way SW, that was the initial dispatch – a strong-arm robbery near the library, with at least two people taking a phone and hat from the victim. This type of robbery is happening on average twice a week since the start of the year, police said at this week’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, and we’re working on that story for publication this weekend.

Reader reports from the WSB inbox:

CAR PROWLS: Blair reports, “FYI, a few car break-ins and stolen stuff off porches on Seola Beach Drive. This happened over the last week and again last night.”

ATTEMPTED CAR PROWL ON VIDEO: From Christopher:

This happened in the 3200 block of California SW early Monday: “White male in a camouflage jacket, olive trousers, and boots with red laces. Driving a silver car with yellow (possibly Alaska) plates and squeaky brakes (which one would think would be a hardship whilst prowling cars in the wee hours).”

TWO DUMPED-AND-PROBABLY-STOLEN BICYCLES: Both sighting reports were accompanied by photos:

The one above was seen in the 1500 block of Alki Avenue SW; the one below, a gray Columbia bicycle, was at the 36th SW/SW Alaska bus stop:

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: Sarah shares the video:

This happened around 5 am Monday near 36th SW/SW Charlestown: “Unfortunately we didn’t realize the package had been delivered the night before. We filed a police report and gave them the attached video but thought it might be good to warn the neighbors.”