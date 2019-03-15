West Seattle Crime Watch: 3 reader reports

Three reader reports and a reminder:

SUSPECTED LURING ATTEMPT: An employee in a business near Gatewood Elementary shared this via a parent who stopped in the store:

A white male of 5’5, wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants, tried to lure two children off the bus to his car. He was showing muffins and goodies to get the kids to come with him. They did not go with him and notified their school immediately.

We haven’t found a police-report number yet.

BURGLARY: From Annie, word of a burglary just after noon Thursday near 49th SW and SW Dawson. She shared security video showing two people:

They walk past the camera out front twice at exactly before the break-in happened and when they ran out of the house. They broke in around noon, knocked on the door and waited til my roommate didn’t answer to come in. They continued to try to get into her room when they found out she was locked in there before running out of the house without grabbing anything.

Police report # is 19-091345.

CAR BREAK-IN: From Shawn:

Just letting you know our car window was broken and appears car was prowled, likely last night at Holly & Fauntleroy. … Never had anything like this in 5+ years at our house!! We never leave anything important in it, so I have no idea what they were trying to get.

REMINDER: Your next chance to bring crime/safety concerns to local police is at next Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, 7 pm March 19th, Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), with a guest speaker from the SPD 911 center.