VIDEO: Ticket time for 2019 Taste of West Seattle!

West Seattle Helpline shares that video invitation as tickets go on sale for the most delicious fundraiser of the year.

(WSB photo from 2018 Taste of West Seattle)

Here’s the announcement:

We are excited to announce tickets to the 14th annual Taste of West Seattle are now on sale!

This local, community-based food fair 6-9 pm May 23rd at The Hall at Fauntleroy is the largest event of its kind in West Seattle. We will feature food and drink from over 40 different restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, bakeries, chocolatiers, specialty food stores, and more!

The Taste of West Seattle has drawn a sell-out crowd of more than 500 people from West Seattle and throughout King County for the past five years in a row. All proceeds from the event support the West Seattle Helpline’s homelessness-prevention emergency assistance programs for low-income individuals and families in West Seattle and White Center who are recovering from an unexpected hardship.

You can find out more information, and buy tickets at tasteofwestseattle.org