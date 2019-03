(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents so far.

FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is down to two boats for a third day.

7:07 AM: A Route 37 bus is stuck on Beach Drive, according to a texter.

7:19 AM: The stuck bus (see photo) is just north of Lowman Beach.

7:49 AM: Metro sent an alert noting that the 6:53 am Route 37 as a result didn’t run.