UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 9000 block of 17th SW, downsized

(Added: WSB photo)

3:35 PM: A big Seattle Fire response is headed to a possible house fire in the 9000 block of 17th SW. Updates to come.

3:41 PM: SFD says the response is being downsized as firefighters investigate “light smoke coming from occupant’s fireplace.”

3:48 PM: Now they’re sending Ladder 11 back to check out “possible extension” of the problem. Our crew at the scene, meantime, has been told it was a chimney fire.

3:59 PM: Engine 11 and Ladder 11 firefighters are still investigating to be sure the fire didn’t spread beyond the chimney.