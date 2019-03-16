West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 9000 block of 17th SW, downsized

March 16, 2019 3:35 pm
(Added: WSB photo)

3:35 PM: A big Seattle Fire response is headed to a possible house fire in the 9000 block of 17th SW. Updates to come.

3:41 PM: SFD says the response is being downsized as firefighters investigate “light smoke coming from occupant’s fireplace.”

3:48 PM: Now they’re sending Ladder 11 back to check out “possible extension” of the problem. Our crew at the scene, meantime, has been told it was a chimney fire.

3:59 PM: Engine 11 and Ladder 11 firefighters are still investigating to be sure the fire didn’t spread beyond the chimney.

  • miws March 16, 2019 (3:52 pm)
    IF the address on the SFD Real Time 911 Log is correct, on both occurrences as the actual location of each incident, L11 was dispatched to that same location as “Investigate, Out Of Service” at 12:52 this afternoon.—Mike

  • miws March 16, 2019 (3:57 pm)
    Also, it’s not unusual to smell smoke in this neighborhood, but I had my kitchen window open from about 11:00 am until, actually, probably around the time of that earlier L11 call. I noticed a strong smell of smoke, and although for the smell to be rather strong is not unusual, there seemed to be something different about this. I thought maybe a neighbor was burning a different kind of wood or something. —Mike

