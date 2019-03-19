ON TO STATE! Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team gets ready for the next level of competition

(February photo)

When last we heard from the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team’s adviser Rebecca Neil, the team was in the midst of district competition. Now, she sends word they’re on to state competition starting Friday:

The Sealth Mock Trial team is headed to State this weekend! We’ll be competing in at least four rounds of competition, one on Friday evening (3/22) and three on Saturday (3/23). The championship round and presentation of trophies will take place on Sunday (3/24). We would love for friends, family, and other community members to come show their support for this incredible group of young people! All trials will take place at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr SW #3, Olympia. The students are working hard to prepare during these last few days and are excited for the chance to show our stuff against two former national championship teams.

Here’s a little more info from the YMCA, the umbrella organization for the Mock Trial program:

The event is a program of YMCA Youth & Government. It is a unique blend of law, debate and drama in which students learn about topical issues and court procedures while sharpening their critical thinking and public speaking skills. Round 1 of trials will begin at 6:30 Friday evening. Competition will begin again at 8:30 Saturday morning and continue into the evening. The championship trial will occur at 11:30 Sunday morning, directly following the Awards Breakfast at the Hotel RL.

This is the second consecutive year the Sealth team has gone to state competition.