FOLLOWUP: 28th/Andover RVs disappear, Harbor Avenue RVs reappear

A couple people have asked about the sudden absence of RVs on 28th SW and SW Andover in the West Seattle Health Club vicinity. We had been checking into that since seeing this on Thursday afternoon:

The RV was being towed westbound on Yancy, turning northbound on Avalon, one block west of the longtime parking area near WSHC. So we continued eastbound for a look: None on 28th, the area about which WSHC’s Dan Lehr had voiced the most concern when we talked with him a few weeks ago; one on SW Andover (whose owner is apparently a nearby housed resident, not using the vehicle as a residence). Just a few days ago, we had noted 10 in the area. The disappearance of RVs there led us to wonder about another area long popular for RV parking, Harbor Avenue; we subsequently found that stretch, where as few as three were parked in recent days, was up to 10.

Whether any of those were the same ones that had left 28th/Andover, we don’t know. But we wondered whether the Thursday tow had been part of an official “sweep,” so we took that question to Will Lemke, spokesperson for the city’s homelessness-response efforts. His reply:

It is my understanding an RV was towed in the area (Thursday), but it was not through the RV Remediation Pilot or an organized SPD event. SW CPT had tagged the area and the RV occupant ordered a private tow in order to comply with the 72hr law. I believe the vehicle did not run and was towed by the occupant to a repair shop.

SW CPT would be a reference to the Southwest Precinct Community Police Team. We went through both the 28th/Andover and Harbor Avenue areas again today before writing this and the numbers were the same in the respective areas as we’d noted on Thursday.