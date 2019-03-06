CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattleite’s twofold success with UW Equestrian Team

(Photos courtesy David Wilson)

Thanks to David Wilson for sharing the news about his daughter Nicole Wilson, a lifelong West Seattleite who’s experiencing success with the University of Washington Equestrian Team.

Nicole is a UW junior and recently served as show manager for the first home show that the UW team had sponsored in six years, according to this story in the UW Daily. The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association event at the Evergree State Fairgrounds in Monroe drew riders from eight universities around the rgion. Nicole also serves as PR chair for the team and explained the show to the Daily reporter, whose story as a result shows the work it took to make the show happen. Not only was it a success in organization and execution, the UW team also triumphed with the top point total.

As also reported in the story, Nicole has qualified for the IHSA Western-style-riding semifinals in Utah and will travel later this month to ride for a chance to qualify for nationals. She is an alum of two West Seattle schools – Arbor Heights Elementary and Holy Rosary – and, as the Daily report notes, is working on a new West Seattle connection: Bringing the Highland Park-headquartered Seattle Police Mounted Patrol to the UW campus to raise the riding profile.