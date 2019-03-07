7 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Happy first Sunday of March! Highlights:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Winter’s end is in sight and newness abounds. Last week, for example, this bagel maker debuted – and sold out. See what’s new today, 10 am-2 pm in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: While you’re in The Junction, you’ll spot cookie booths – elsewhere in West Seattle, too, pretty much all day and into the night. Check locations and times here.

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: All are welcome at the monthly meeting of the community advisory committee for the city-authorized encampment in southeast West Seattle, 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens. (9200 2nd SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: RandomPlay featuring Andrea Lynne, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SEATTLE SWING DANCE CLUB: Starting at 4 pm at the Masonic Center, lessons and dancing – more info in our calendar listing. (4746 40th SW)

RIPPIN CHICKEN: Soulful night at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

