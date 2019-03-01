1 WEEK AWAY: Help design Delridge Triangle’s future

A reminder today from the Friends of Delridge Triangle:

Please join us for our community design meeting on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden). toshare your ideas about how to redesign the Delridge Triangle at 9200 Delridge & SW Barton.

Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Snacks, professional child care with guided activities, as well as interpreters will be provided.

Survey Time! Please take a few moments to take a survey about the Triangle here.