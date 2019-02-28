West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP! One more day to get your ticket to Pathfinder K-8 auction

February 28, 2019 3:09 pm
Another local school is hoping for your support – and offering you a fun way to do it. The annual auction for Pathfinder K-8 is Saturday, March 9th, 5 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Here’s the announcement from the PTA:

Pathfinder’s annual auction is just over a week away on Saturday, March 9th. Tomorrow — Friday, March 1 — is the final day to purchase auction tickets.

Don’t miss the fun and festivities of Pathfinder’s biggest party of the year. Some special highlights:

*Super cool silent auction items, ranging from sports activities to spas to theater tickets and more.
*Kid made Classroom art
*Games, including a wall of wine and a chance to win ten times your bid.
*Sweet vacation homes, including a few new ones.
*An after-party, with dancing, if you choose to stay late.
*And, of course, all of this goes to a great cause — our kids!

Buy your ticket by going here.

