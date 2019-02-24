West Seattle Sunday: Plan a park; swap seeds; declutter and donate …

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Ways you can spend your Sunday:

48TH/CHARLESTOWN PARK COMMENTS: The rescheduled drop-in opportunity to talk with Seattle Parks reps about the future 48th/Charlestown park is today, 10 am-2 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. They’ll be in the ground-floor lobby, we’re told. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh, from winter produce to meat, fish, cheese, beverages, and prepared food, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

‘TRICKLE DOWN TOWN’ SCREENING: 11:30 am at Fauntleroy Church, free screening of West Seattle filmmaker Tomasz Biernacki‘s homelessness-centered documentary “Trickle Down Town.” (9140 California SW)

SEED SWAP: As previewed here, whether you have seeds to “swap” or not, you’re welcome to visit the Seed Library at West Seattle (Admiral) Library for this 2-3:30 pm event. Free! Gardening season is so close! (2306 42nd SW)

DROP OFF DONATIONS FOR WSPC GARAGE SALE: 3-4:45 pm, your donations will be welcomed:

West Side Presbyterian Church’s HUGE garage sale will be held on March 8th and 9th – looking for more donations for this annual garage sale that helps fund youth events for the rest of the year. ·Curbside Donations Accepted: (Today) from 3 pm-4:45 pm – just pull up to the curb on California Ave SW and the youth will assist you in carrying your donations into the church. (Donations will also be accepted next Tues-Thurs 9 am-5 pm, but you’ll need to carry your things into the church. Feb 28th is the last day to donate.) Please make sure your donations are all clean and in working order. No TVs, appliances, large furniture, mattresses, exercise equipment, paint, drapes, tires, Christmas lights.

(3601 California SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND’ FINAL PERFORMANCE: 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, your last chance to see Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this musical. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CORREO AEREO: 3-5 pm, live Latin American music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. (5612 California SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern>, “bring your acoustic instruments and your voice to sing and play along with some good ol’ down-home folks.” All welcome, as long as you’re 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

