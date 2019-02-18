THINK SPRING! And beyond, @ West Seattle Seed Swap this Sunday

(WSB file photo)

The snow is mostly melted and even if a few more flakes fall, spring is just a month away and it’s time to think about gardening – from planters to P-Patch plots. One good way to get going with plans for your growing: The annual West Seattle Seed Swap is set for Sunday (February 24th), 2 pm-3:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2306 42nd SW. This year, the free seed swap is hosted by Terraganics Living, which manages the King County Seed Library‘s location there. Terraganics says, “This is a FREE event. Everyone is welcome, including new gardeners looking for inspiration and some seed varieties to get started. … If you’re bringing seeds to share, please bring as much information as you have about your seeds, such as variety, growth habit, and days to maturity.” The event will include a table of gardening resources, gardening books available for checkout from the Seattle Public Library, and a coloring activity for kids. Any leftover seeds will go toward replenishing the Seed Library.