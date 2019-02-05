WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday pm updates

Now that it’s past 2 pm, we’re starting to get word of changes for this afternoon/evening and beyond. Starting with:

WEST SEATTLE/FAUNTLEROY YMCA: Just in from executive director Shalimar Gonzales:

We are expecting another round of freezing temperatures tonight so all YMCA of Greater Seattle branches will be closing at 4:00 today to ensure that staff and community are able to get home safely. This means that. . . Kids Corner (closed) at 1 pm

Evening swim lessons will be cancelled

No swim team practice

No basketball practice

Current plan for tomorrow:

All YMCA of Greater Seattle branches will open at 10 am on Wednesday, February 6th. All morning swim lessons are cancelled

Group Exercise classes will start at 11am

WS Kids Corner will operate with limited staffing, Fauntleroy Kids Corner will be closed

More updates as we get them. Please also note that beyond today/tomorrow, we’re getting some cancellations for events toward week’s end, given the unsettled forecast – we’ll do our best with publishing/updating as we get word.