WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday AM updates

(Texted photo, cross-country skiing south of Alki Point)

8:09 AM: Good morning! If you went to bed last night thinking the forecast had fizzled short of big snow – as we chronicled into the early-early-morning hours, it resumed in a major way. We’re starting our morning updates now – any info to share, 206-293-6302, text or voice. Stay home and stay safe.

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site

METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Service reduced to these routes

SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Saturday updates here

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed today.

SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: Canceled today, per SPU

BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received

CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Continuing to update this list

EARLIER COVERAGE: Friday night/very early Saturday here; Friday afternoon/evening here

8:29 AM: Even if you think you can try the roads, please don’t. Problems from scanner and hotline in just the past few minutes include a stuck truck at 40th/Edmunds, and wires down at 28th/Kenyon and 46th and Stevens. … No city cameras on Delridge Way so thanks to Sage K for this photo from near Boren STEM K-8:

9:18 AM: Another addition to the link/shortcut info list above – solid-waste collection, which was already on a one-day delay, is CANCELED today. … If you can get there safely, some restaurants and other businesses ARE open, and we’re continuing to update our list. At both ends of the peninsula, two WSB sponsors – Endolyne Joe’s (Fauntleroy) and Mission Cantina (Admiral) – ARE open right now, for breakfast/brunch respectively. Meantime, we just measured our snow. 7″ in Upper Fauntleroy. … Multiple WSB’ers remind us, take care of the birds! (updated) Lise emails:

Remind people to bring their hummingbird feeders indoors overnight so they can thaw and put out a bowl of water for when they rest. Which could also be brought indoors overnight to thaw.

10:03 AM: This Alki photo tweeted by @AggieDave also carries a reminder:

While the snow is currently at flurry level – and “tapering off” per the NWS – wind is expected to increase and that means blowing snow as well as trouble for snow-laden, weakened tree branches. … Another road report: US Postal Service truck reportedly in trouble at 35th/Southern in Gatewood. (added) Speaking of forecasts, Babs just mentioned in a comment that weather analyst Cliff Mass has just published an update. Still looking like more big snow next week!