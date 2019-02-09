West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday AM updates

February 9, 2019 8:09 am
(Texted photo, cross-country skiing south of Alki Point)

8:09 AM: Good morning! If you went to bed last night thinking the forecast had fizzled short of big snow – as we chronicled into the early-early-morning hours, it resumed in a major way. We’re starting our morning updates now – any info to share, 206-293-6302, text or voice. Stay home and stay safe.

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site
METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Service reduced to these routes
SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.
SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Saturday updates here
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed today.
SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: Canceled today, per SPU
BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Continuing to update this list
EARLIER COVERAGE: Friday night/very early Saturday here; Friday afternoon/evening here

8:29 AM: Even if you think you can try the roads, please don’t. Problems from scanner and hotline in just the past few minutes include a stuck truck at 40th/Edmunds, and wires down at 28th/Kenyon and 46th and Stevens. … No city cameras on Delridge Way so thanks to Sage K for this photo from near Boren STEM K-8:

9:18 AM: Another addition to the link/shortcut info list above – solid-waste collection, which was already on a one-day delay, is CANCELED today. … If you can get there safely, some restaurants and other businesses ARE open, and we’re continuing to update our list. At both ends of the peninsula, two WSB sponsors – Endolyne Joe’s (Fauntleroy) and Mission Cantina (Admiral) – ARE open right now, for breakfast/brunch respectively. Meantime, we just measured our snow. 7″ in Upper Fauntleroy. … Multiple WSB’ers remind us, take care of the birds! (updated) Lise emails:

Remind people to bring their hummingbird feeders indoors overnight so they can thaw and put out a bowl of water for when they rest. Which could also be brought indoors overnight to thaw.

10:03 AM: This Alki photo tweeted by @AggieDave also carries a reminder:

While the snow is currently at flurry level – and “tapering off” per the NWS – wind is expected to increase and that means blowing snow as well as trouble for snow-laden, weakened tree branches. … Another road report: US Postal Service truck reportedly in trouble at 35th/Southern in Gatewood. (added) Speaking of forecasts, Babs just mentioned in a comment that weather analyst Cliff Mass has just published an update. Still looking like more big snow next week!

44 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday AM updates"

  • waikikigirl February 9, 2019 (8:22 am)
    It’s still coming down strong at our house and we’ve got at least 8 inches. We just put the hummer feeder back out and it’s covered with snow already. Poor birds they’re flying around looking for cover and food…hope our neighbor is keeping their “fend” for itself kitty in the house!!!

    • Julia February 9, 2019 (9:08 am)
      Not sure if it would help with snow cover, but I wrapped our hummingbird feeder in non-LED Christmas lights and kept it from freezing. It’s under a roof so doesn’t get much snow on it.

  • Jennie February 9, 2019 (8:28 am)
    Admiral Awakens!

  • Erin98126 February 9, 2019 (8:30 am)
    8 1/4″ as of 8:00 a.m. in Sunrise Heights.

  • redblack February 9, 2019 (8:37 am)
    9″ on the mount and still snowing…

  • Steveon35th February 9, 2019 (8:43 am)
    Birdbath layer cake Sunrise Hgts

    • AMD February 9, 2019 (9:27 am)
      Today is the National Weather Service’s birthday.  Mother Nature snowed them a cake!

    • Karen February 9, 2019 (9:49 am)
      Wow, your layer cake is taller than mine. I’ve got just over 4″ here on my balcony in the Alaska Junction.

  • kersti muul February 9, 2019 (8:46 am)
    Lowman beach this morning…High tide and windy!

    • JO February 9, 2019 (9:39 am)
      Thanks for sharing

  • Lola February 9, 2019 (9:01 am)
    Love this picture.

  • C-hawks February 9, 2019 (9:01 am)
    Looking east and west on theWSB pedestrian overpass at 8:50am. Most people are driving nice and slow, others need to slowdown. Sure is beautiful and quiet out! 

  • barbara s spector February 9, 2019 (9:14 am)
    I put an umbrella over the feeder, they like it!  Wish I had a heat lamp for them.

  • GWS February 9, 2019 (9:20 am)
    SDOT in it’s infinite wisdom ran a plow up and down Charlestown this morning and salted.  Not the best sledding conditions :-(

    • Sledder February 9, 2019 (10:02 am)
      Kids are sledding at Madison Middle School. Some kids are heading over to Hamilton Viewpoint Park to sled.

    • whatup February 9, 2019 (10:41 am)
      Living near the Charlestown hill I’m glad it’s been salted.  It is too steep for children, usually it’s only inebriated adults that use it.  Use the hill one block north, it’s safer.

    • GHO February 9, 2019 (10:52 am)
      I don’t know why it has to be said every year, but it apparently does. Down the middle of an “open” street is not a safe place to sled. Drivers are slipping down, or using speed to get up, and then they are trying to avoid moving hazards. And then there’s the cross-traffic below. Do you know where your kids are? 

      • WSB February 9, 2019 (10:55 am)
        I am just adding a note about sledding to the narrative above. Parks are open and West Seattle has some with great slopes if you can get there – Westcrest, Myrtle, Hamilton for starters.

  • Jack February 9, 2019 (9:23 am)
    RiverView Play field here… Solid eight inches of beautiful snow, good to get out here and enjoy!!as an earlier poster had suggested, please don’t drive unless you just have toosnowed in and lovin itJack

  • Admiral Peep February 9, 2019 (9:24 am)
    Admiral area this morning.

  • JCK February 9, 2019 (9:32 am)
    Does anyone know if Bartell’s pharmacy (at Jefferson Square) is planning to be open today? They are not answering their phone.

    • T February 9, 2019 (9:52 am)
      Bartell’s sent out an email yesterday saying all of their pharmacy’s would be open all weekend. Now it probably depends on how many people could make it in to work.

  • Mj February 9, 2019 (9:32 am)
    Please clear your sidewalks of snow, it’s required by Seattle Municipal Code and is a safety issue for pedestrians.  Also clear your access to your mail box for the postal carrier and other delivery people.

    • Tsurly February 9, 2019 (10:06 am)
      Or leave it for those of us Xcountry skiing. I’ve been putting perfect tracks down since 0530. lots of people out enjoying it.

      • J February 9, 2019 (10:18 am)
        Thank you! Looks like perfect conditions!

  • KM February 9, 2019 (9:35 am)
    I couldnt get the link to work in to forums, how can we help the birds?

    • WSB February 9, 2019 (9:40 am)
      Sorry, didn’t realize it was just an attempt to post a photo. Fixing with this info from Lise, who emailed us:
      “If possible remind people to bring their hummingbird feeders indoors overnight so they can thaw and put out a bowl of water for they rest. Which could also be brought indoors overnight to thaw. “

      • KM February 9, 2019 (9:52 am)
        Thanks! We’ll be shoveling and putting out a bowl or two shortly.

    • Kate February 9, 2019 (9:54 am)
      What kind of birds do you have in your yard specifically? Biggest concern are the Hummies, making sure they have access to fresh sugar water (boil 1 part sugar to 4 parts water, cool to room temp, fill feeder OR use the Kaytee ElectroNectar–clear, not red dyed); feeders must be PLASTIC ONES not fancy ones with metal parts!! They will freeze, Hummies will get stuck (tongues and/or feet). Bring feeders in at night, place back out right before Dawn. my hummingbird was ready to eat right at 7 this morning; when I replaced the feeders, within a few minutes she flew over to feed and was cautious about landing on the feeder possibly because of snow/ice, so she hovered and ate, but then she came back and sat for quite a while filling up!!! it’s very windy down here on Alki and even though it’s not snowing anymore I moved one of the feeders under her eucalyptus tree so it would remain relatively snow free the other one is a bit slushy but it’s where she likes to eat so I put it there and will monitor it through the day to make sure it doesn’t iced over. I do not have warming lights, but I read that if you find a hummingbird who is on the ground or who seems to still be asleep in the morning after sunrise, to put it in a cardboard box with holes and a lid, bring it in and allow it to warm up for a while; make sure it’s in a secure safe, place and then once it has come out of torpor, make sure it has access to fresh sugar water and bring it back outside to release. My other birds including song sparrows, house sparrows, spotted towhee, juncos, starlings, chickadees– all seem to be doing okay with the suet and seed I put down and making sure to put seed down on areas that are not covered in snow, so under bushes or trees that are not heavily snow-covered. I stocked up on suet —peanut-based suet (nice and fatty and good protein) and lots of bird seed as well as peanuts for the crows to help them through the winter storm! Birds are tough– dare I say more so then the majority of humans! But I suppose that’s true of most species who have to live with in nature!!! You are welcome to contact me with further questions. Or repost my suggestions in the forum area. It might be a repeat of other people’s information, but I’m an avid birder and Crow researcher, so have some knowledge to share, and enjoy talking about our feathered Friends!

      • Kathleen Whitson February 9, 2019 (10:35 am)
        Reply

        Great info. Thanks! A master birder friend of mine has suggested a stronger hummingbird sugar solution for freezing weather: 3 parts water to 1 part sugar. It resists freezing longer and the little guys get more bang for the buck when they need it most.

  • Kristen February 9, 2019 (9:58 am)
    Snowy Delridge. 

  • babs February 9, 2019 (10:01 am)
    For those who follow Cliff Mass’s blog, he just posted an update.  More storms coming, egads.

  • Kersti February 9, 2019 (10:02 am)
    Also do not use raw sugar in Hummer feeders. Only white.They cannot process the iron

    • Kate February 9, 2019 (10:22 am)
      Yes, yes!! Thank you for adding that, so important!! Here’s my little one just now!! I’ll be checking on the nectar throughout the day 

  • ElizaC February 9, 2019 (10:06 am)
    Does anyone know how Admiral is heading towards the West Seattle bridge?

  • waikikigirl February 9, 2019 (10:18 am)
    @Kate, I don’t know you but adore you and your luv of birds! Neighbors think I’m nuts because I help the crows in all seasons…who cares and this morning the hubby said one of our hummers was looking in our bedroom window seeming to say “hey mister when you putting the feeders back out”?  LOL!    Thank you for all your information.

    • Kate February 9, 2019 (10:33 am)
      @waikikigirl Aww, thank you!!! All animals we cohabitate with deserve our attention! They bring so much to our lives. Birding is an act of attending to and being present in the world. You are not crazy!! People have a very skewed idea about crows and there is a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about these birds. I may have learned more about humans in my research, I think, than I have about these birds (which is a lot)!! I am a writer and educator and working on 2 children’s books about crows, particularly my special needs crow, Hook and her family (you can learn about her on my Instagram if at all interested @pinnednpenned!). Looking forward to attending the Olympic Peninsula Bird Fest in April, learning from the presenters there, sharing my experiences,  and hopefully meeting John Marzloff, the UW wildlife biologist and Crow researcher! Hope you are enjoying the snow and a little reprieve from the hustle and bustle!! Warmly, Kate

  • lunaballz February 9, 2019 (10:22 am)
    Has anyone tried any busses today? I need to take the 120 into downtown for work, but I’m not confident the bus’ll show on time after the snow earlier this week

    • Pdxmark February 9, 2019 (10:34 am)
      I saw a few 120’s traveling in both directions on North Delridge this morning.  The 120 should be fine, traffic is light as most people are staying home.

    • AMD February 9, 2019 (10:47 am)
      I haven’t tried yet today, but based on past experience I would give yourself at least 30-60 minutes extra, both for the unpredictable arrival time and because the buses will be traveling SLOWLY.  In this kind of weather, they don’t really stick to the set schedule, they just get there when they can.  The 120 has always been reliable for me in snow, though.  I’m lucky to live on that route.

  • Kim February 9, 2019 (10:27 am)
    Alki to California on Admiral is slushy but driveable with AWD. The side streets are filled with sleds and skis—and people are crossing wherever—but going slowly up and down was fine. Just slow and cautious. 

  • Antoinette February 9, 2019 (10:30 am)
    WS bridge was clear just 20 mins ago.  It gets worse as you head towards Bellevue/Issaquah.  Seattle has some good salted roads.  Out here, not so much

