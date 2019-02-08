West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

29℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday night updates, Saturday previews

February 8, 2019 9:02 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

9:02 PM: Launching the Friday mid-evening updates, with Saturday previews:

(Photo contributed by Andy)

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site
METRO UPDATES: Here’s the winter-weather page
METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Service reduced to these routes as of 4 am Sat.
SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.
SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Saturday plan here
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Watch for Saturday plan.
BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Here’s the list so far

The snow has resumed. Updates ahead.

9:36 PM: Cass just sent the photo of a stuck bus on westbound Roxbury at 35th:

Since the photo, Cass reports, a second bus has gotten stuck by that one. … Again, as mentioned in the afternoon coverage and linked above, Metro plans to reduce service to its Emergency Snow Network as of 4 am. Meantime, SDOT is out on the roads – we just photographed this plow truck here in Upper Fauntleroy:

We have also just finished the first take of the cancellations/postponements/non-business closures list – any additions to that, or business notes for tomorrow, 206-293-6302 or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.

10:53 PM: Now’s the time when you REALLY don’t want to be out driving. Via scanner, we’re hearing police planning to block the 35th SW hill in the SW Edmunds vicinity. “It’s pretty bad,” one officer warned.

11:05 PM: Also from the scanner, tree trouble at 46th/Holgate. … The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning is still in effect through 4 pm Saturday, and in a late-night update, the NWS says the heaviest snowfall is overnight tonight, after midnight.

11 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday night updates, Saturday previews"

  • quinkygirl February 8, 2019 (9:09 pm)
    I just made it pretty easily to Gatewood from Burien. It was coming down pretty hard though!

  • JayDee February 8, 2019 (9:19 pm)
    The second act should be coming according to Cliff Mass:https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/02/a-snow-event-in-two-acts.html

    • WSB February 8, 2019 (9:25 pm)
      And Walter Kelley, the TV meteorologist (and former colleague) I trust most. Snowing fairly well up here again, in fact. And a snowplow sighting too!

  • KC February 8, 2019 (10:10 pm)
    Just walked to 35th and Rose where two street lights are flickering — there’s a sunken power or cable TV line, not touching the ground, but laying across a hedgerow on the NW corner. Power seems to be on at nearby houses and traffic is not obstructed. Unsure if that’s a 911-worthy call or not. 

    • Fred February 8, 2019 (10:41 pm)
      If not, the non-emergency number is great for this…

  • Cass February 8, 2019 (10:27 pm)
    Now there are three 21s stuck on Roxbury near 35th, one in each lane.  There’s also a C line shuttle and another bus, I think also a 21 waiting further down the hill.  A plow came, but has turned around and left.

  • Toni Reineke February 8, 2019 (10:28 pm)
    What a gorgeous photo! Thank you, Andy!

  • quinkygirl February 8, 2019 (10:39 pm)
    The whiskey is fine at whiskey west. 

  • T.D. February 8, 2019 (10:58 pm)
    There are two buses stuck at 35th and Alaska.

    • WSB February 8, 2019 (11:13 pm)
      That’s where SPD is closing the hill. But apparently Metro may not have the word yet to stop sending buses that way.

  • Ernie Escobedo February 8, 2019 (11:11 pm)
    Here’s our Snowmageddon contribution from North Admiral. Ernie and Karni

