WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday night updates, Saturday previews

9:02 PM: Launching the Friday mid-evening updates, with Saturday previews:

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site

METRO UPDATES: Here’s the winter-weather page

METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Service reduced to these routes as of 4 am Sat.

SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Saturday plan here

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Watch for Saturday plan.

BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received

CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Here’s the list so far

The snow has resumed. Updates ahead.

9:36 PM: Cass just sent the photo of a stuck bus on westbound Roxbury at 35th:

Since the photo, Cass reports, a second bus has gotten stuck by that one. … Again, as mentioned in the afternoon coverage and linked above, Metro plans to reduce service to its Emergency Snow Network as of 4 am. Meantime, SDOT is out on the roads – we just photographed this plow truck here in Upper Fauntleroy:

We have also just finished the first take of the cancellations/postponements/non-business closures list – any additions to that, or business notes for tomorrow, 206-293-6302 or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.

10:53 PM: Now’s the time when you REALLY don’t want to be out driving. Via scanner, we’re hearing police planning to block the 35th SW hill in the SW Edmunds vicinity. “It’s pretty bad,” one officer warned.

11:05 PM: Also from the scanner, tree trouble at 46th/Holgate. … The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning is still in effect through 4 pm Saturday, and in a late-night update, the NWS says the heaviest snowfall is overnight tonight, after midnight.