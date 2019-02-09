WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday night updates, Sunday previews

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

7:07 PM: Beautiful snowy sunset – preceding this already-below-freezing night – so you are urged to stay home.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Tonight’s post-(and pre-)snow coverage starts with our infolink list:

NEWEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Service reduced to these routes, continuing Sunday

SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Saturday updates here

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed today, awaiting Sun. updates.

SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: Here’s SPU’s latest update

WS BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received

WS CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Includes Sun. and beyond, as received

EARLIER COVERAGE: Sat. morning/afternoon here, Fri. night/early Sat. here; Fri. afternoon/evening here; bonus photos/video here

8:19 PM: We’re starting to get some Sunday info. We’re continuing to update our local lists, linked above, but will also note major announcements like this – Shalimar Gonzales, executive director of the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), says, “Our WS location will be open 10 am-3 pm on Sunday. Our pool will close at 2:30. Fauntleroy will remain closed.” … Grocery report: Phoebe e-mailed to say West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is well-stocked now … In earlier coverage, we reported on a truck getting stuck on the SW Edmunds hill in The Junction. Jake reports it’s bad tonight too and wanted to warn you: “Edmunds east of 42nd is an ice sheet. Two collisions … cars going downhill and locking up, unable to stop.”