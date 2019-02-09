MORE SNOW PHOTOS/VIDEO: West Seattle scenes from the first day-plus

THANK YOU! Here are more of the photos and video you’ve shared in the day-plus since the snow began (and we’re adding):

Snow dog by James, photo by Declan:

Gatewood aerial from TS:

Improvised snow vehicle! Video tweeted by KFT:

Time-lapse video of igloo-building, from Jamie Kinney:

Texted photo of snowpeople at Junction Plaza Park:

Afternoon sunshine at Hiawatha Community Center, from Andy:

Photo below was via e-mail: “Happy Snow days from The Haveson family in Fauntleroy!”

A wintry scene at sea, from David Hutchinson, photographed from south of Alki Point:

Lorrie Church‘s photo is most memorable for the bumper sticker:

Texted photo of a snow cat:

Texted photo – Lincoln Park:

Texted photo – north end of West Seattle Golf Course:

Texted photo – cross-country skiing in Admiral:

A view westward from 44th/Edmunds in The Junction:

From David, the yard where he has long produced “Nightmare on 44th” at Halloween took on a different ambience early today:

And an early snowperson photo sent Friday night by Susanna from Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor):

