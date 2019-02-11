WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday night updates, including Tuesday plans

7:37 PM: Trouble on the streets everywhere – a utility pole across California in The Junction (photo from Jacob):

Buses stuck on Avalon (photo from Gwen):

Almost 1,000 customers without power in southeast West Seattle:

Several more inches of snow has made this a messy night. (For us, too – apologies for the technical trouble that kept us from updating here for a few hours.) Here’s our newest link list:

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY: List here

NEWEST ALERTS AND FORECAST: National Weather Service updates here

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/alerts

METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network at least through Tuesday – here are the West/South Seattle specifics.

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Here’s the Tuesday plan

TRASH/RECYCLING: Awaiting Tuesday plans

TUESDAY BUSINESS (ETC.) CLOSURES/CHANGES: Building a list here

One big message tonight: STAY HOME. Besides the streets mentioned above, there are also trees on 35th, Jacobsen, and other streets.

8:10 PM: Buses on 35th south of Avalon, too – the photo above is from Jeff B, who also reports that the high bridge had “lots of snow.” …. Regan tweeted that tow trucks were making progress on the Avalon buses … Outage update: About half the nearly-a-thousand who lost power in the Highland Park area have it back, per City Light’s map. Citywide, more than 21,000 customers are without electricity.

8:28 PM: Sounds like just rain out there now (340′ elevation). The Winter Weather Advisory alert is in effect until 4 am. … Steve Ball sends this view, saying he had just finished clearing the walkway when the snow turned to rain:

We’re getting some non-school changes/closures for Tuesday and starting a new list of those – if you have anything to share, 206-293-6302, text or voice, is our hotline – thank you!

9:45 PM: Thanks to Michael KD for that video of SW Avalon Way getting cleared. Meantime, up here we just heard a ferocious road-scraping noise, and went out to see this:

What exactly do we call that? Guess we can consult this newly published SDOT post that explains snow-clearing and de-icing in insider-level detail.

10:45 PM: The trouble spots are being cleared bit by bit, and the meltoff continues. Hard to tell until early morning (we plan to restart by 5) what it’ll be like out there. “The lowlands could be done with the snow,” per the latest “forecast discussion.”

11:09 PM: Still ~500 out of power in Highland Park, and as noted in comments, there’s a small outage in Gatewood that’s not showing on the map.

11:17 AM: Dangling, arcing power line reported at 35th/Trenton.