West Seattle Food Bank’s Backpack Program gets a boost from local entrepreneur

At right is On Safari Foods proprietor Teresa Carew, with Judi Yazzolino of the West Seattle Food Bank, who reports that On Safari just gave WSFB’s Backpack Program a big boost, by raising $10,000 to support it. The fundraiser was part of On Safari’s annual Open House this past Thursday night in SODO (where the catering company moved eight years ago after outgrowing its West Seattle HQ). Judi says WSFB is grateful to Teresa, her crew, and “very generous guests” for their support. According to On Safari, the money was raised through a combination of cash donations at the door, a raffle, and a silent auction. The company already supports the Food Bank by donating leftover food. Now it’s given a big assist to the Backpack Program, which sends six “kid-friendly, nutritious, non-perishable, easy to prepare and eat” meals home every weekend with students in need.

P.S. You can support the Food Bank by attending another big event coming up in SODO – its annual Instruments of Change dinner/auction on May 11th.