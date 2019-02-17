West Seattle Crime Watch: Car break-in

Reader report from TD – a car break-in west of The Junction:

My Subaru Outback was gone through sometime last night. I thought I had locked it, but the battery is going out in my key fob and it might not have locked when pressed.

Nothing damaged and I don’t keep enough valuable stuff in the car for it to be much of a haul… a cheap cellphone auto charger, roll of dog poo bags, pair of cheap binoculars for bird watching and 1/2 book of stamps were the most valuable, along with some random papers, maps and a small notebook with non important information in it. The biggest concern is that they got my auto registration papers and owner’s manual, which I will have to replace.