WEDNESDAY: Community briefing on Duwamish River pollution settlement

Six months ago, we covered a Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition-led briefing on the aftermath of the barge fire at Seattle Iron and Metals. Tomorrow night, you’re invited to another DRCC-led community briefing related to the same company, this time focused on the recent settlement detailed by Puget SoundKeeper here, requiring the company to make $1 million in improvements to address long-running water- and air-quality concerns. The briefing is planned for 6 pm in the Gene J. Colin Education Hall at the Georgetown campus of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6737 Corson Ave. S., all welcome.