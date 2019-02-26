VIDEO: HALA MHA upzoning amendment votes and how Councilmember Herbold’s proposals fared

For the second time in five days, the City Council had a four-hour-plus meeting on the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning plan. Above is Seattle Channel video of the Monday afternoon/evening meeting, mostly devoted to considering dozens of potential amendments to the plan proposed by individual councilmembers. We were unable to monitor the entire hearing this time around so we checked with West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office today to see how her proposed amendments fared. The ones that were approved, according to legislative assistant Alex Clardy, moving forward to the final HALA MHA vote next month, are, in brief:

*1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5, 1-6 all relate to “reduc(ing) … proposed rezones from Single Family within the West Seattle Junction Urban Village to Residential Small Lot.”

*1-12 and 1-13 both involve removing the Pedestrian zone designation for two stretches of California SW in Morgan Junction

*B-4 – not West Seattle-specific:

The proposed amendment would allow off-site performance if a development to which MHA-R requirements apply is located in a lowrise zone, and the development containing the off-site performance housing a) is located in a lowrise zone, b) provides re-sale restricted, affordable homeownership opportunities for income-eligible buyers, and c) receives no public subsidy.

*B-6 – also not West Seattle-specific, meant in case someone sues over MHA once it’s passed:

This amendment would add a new section to CB 119444 expressing Council’s intent to take steps, if the imposition of requirements under MHA are determined to be unlawful, to prevent the continuance of the new zoning and increased development capacity in the absence of substantial affordable housing requirements.

*B-7, explained as:

This amendment would require that at least five percent of revenue from the Mandatory Housing Affordability – Commercial (MHA – C) and Mandatory Housing Affordability – Residential (MHA – R) programs be allocated for capital investment in homeownership projects. Under the current framework cash contributions from the payment option may be used for either rental or ownership housing. However, the framework does not prescribe a minimum allocation for either type of project.

*Comprehensive Plan amendment D-2 – related to Morgan Junction – “encourage(s) a mix of housing stock” and:

MJ-P23.1 Use community engagement and neighborhood planning tools to identify potential solutions for land use and housing affordability issues when more than 25 percent of the urban village could be affected by proposed zoning changes. Consider community planning to address land use, housing and other issues if the growth rate in the urban village accelerates to become significantly higher than anticipated in the Comprehensive Plan.

The documents with full details are linked from Monday’s agenda. Nothing’s final until the full Council vote, currently scheduled during the council’s regular 2 pm meeting on (corrected) March 18 – you can watch this page for the agenda when it gets close.